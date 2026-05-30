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Nathaniel Lowe News: Hit streak reaches eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 6:06am

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss Atlanta.

Lowe's fourth-inning home run extended a hit streak to eight games. During the streak, Lowe has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with four doubles, three home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored. He's getting regular playing time against right-handers while Reds manager Terry Francona shuffles the starting lineup to cover for injured third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (back). Lowe is slugging at a career-high .570 percent with 18 of his 33 hits going for extra bases.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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