Nathaniel Lowe News: Hits two-run blast in loss

Lowe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and additional RBI in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

The first baseman connected for his first homer of the 2025 campaign late in the game with his team down 11-3 and added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little, too late for his club. In 2022, Lowe blasted 27 home runs, but the power numbers dipped to 17 and 16 homers in the two seasons that followed. Now with a new team, he'll hope to find his power stroke again in 2025.