Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathaniel Lowe headshot

Nathaniel Lowe News: Hits two-run blast in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lowe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and additional RBI in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

The first baseman connected for his first homer of the 2025 campaign late in the game with his team down 11-3 and added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little, too late for his club. In 2022, Lowe blasted 27 home runs, but the power numbers dipped to 17 and 16 homers in the two seasons that followed. Now with a new team, he'll hope to find his power stroke again in 2025.

Nathaniel Lowe
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now