Nathaniel Lowe News: Homers again in win

Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Lowe extended the Nationals' lead to five in the sixth inning with a 421-foot blast to dead center off Aaron Nola. The 29-year-old delivered a stellar opening series, racking up six hits, two homers and five RBI against one of the league's top pitching staffs.