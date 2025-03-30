Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathaniel Lowe headshot

Nathaniel Lowe News: Homers again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Lowe extended the Nationals' lead to five in the sixth inning with a 421-foot blast to dead center off Aaron Nola. The 29-year-old delivered a stellar opening series, racking up six hits, two homers and five RBI against one of the league's top pitching staffs.

Nathaniel Lowe
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now