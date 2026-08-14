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Nathaniel Lowe News: Homers, drives in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:27am

Lowe went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.

Lowe took Michael King deep in the bottom of the second inning with his 14th homer of the season, and he later plated another run with an RBI single in the third, scoring Steven Kwan. Lowe also singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the eighth. The homer was his 14th of the season, while the three-hit effort lifted his average and OPS to .269 and .829, respectively. Friday marked his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 6.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cleveland Guardians
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