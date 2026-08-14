Nathaniel Lowe News: Homers, drives in two
Lowe went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.
Lowe took Michael King deep in the bottom of the second inning with his 14th homer of the season, and he later plated another run with an RBI single in the third, scoring Steven Kwan. Lowe also singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the eighth. The homer was his 14th of the season, while the three-hit effort lifted his average and OPS to .269 and .829, respectively. Friday marked his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 6.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers9 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More