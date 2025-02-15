Fantasy Baseball
Nathaniel Lowe News: Loses arbitration case

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Lowe will make $10.3 million in 2025 after losing his arbitration hearing against the Nationals on Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lowe will receive $800,000 less than what he filed for, but it still represents a $2.8 million raise from last season. The 29-year-old slashed .265/.361/.401 with 16 homers and 69 RBI across 565 plate appearances last season with the Rangers. He was traded to Washington in December, where he should continue to see regular opportunities at first base.

