Nathaniel Lowe News: Playing through infection

Lowe has been working through an upper respiratory infection, but he's expected to remain in the lineup as the Nationals' designated hitter in Sunday's series finale against Miami, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Lowe was scratched from the lineup Friday due to an illness, but he returned to action as the Nationals' DH in Saturday's 7-6 loss and went 0-for-2 with two walks and two RBI. The 29-year-old will remain in the starting nine in a non-defensive role Sunday and hopes to return to his usual spot at first base for Monday's series opener against the Pirates.