Nathaniel Lowe News: Power surge continues
Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.
The 30-year-old first baseman is on a tear at the plate, going deep five times in his past seven games. With Eugenio Suarez (oblique) sidelined, Lowe is set to serve as the Reds' primary designated hitter in the interim. On the year, Lowe is batting .288 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and seven walks over 52 at-bats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 255 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More