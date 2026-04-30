Nathaniel Lowe News: Power surge continues

Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

The 30-year-old first baseman is on a tear at the plate, going deep five times in his past seven games. With Eugenio Suarez (oblique) sidelined, Lowe is set to serve as the Reds' primary designated hitter in the interim. On the year, Lowe is batting .288 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and seven walks over 52 at-bats.