Nathaniel Lowe News: Punched out three times Wednesday
Lowe went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Lowe struck out in each of his first three plate appearances (twice looking), but he didn't leave Wednesday's game empty handed after driving a double to right field in the ninth inning to bring James Wood across home plate. Lowe has gone 7-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI in the first six games of the season, though he's struck out 13 times across 25 plate appearances.
