Nathaniel Lowe headshot

Nathaniel Lowe News: Signs NRI pact with Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

The Reds signed Lowe to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand and Mark Sheldon of MLB.com report.

The 30-year-old Lowe had to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing a disappointing .228/.307/.381 with 18 home runs over 153 regular-season games between the Nationals and Red Sox. The Reds already have Sal Stewart and Eugenio Suarez projected for everyday at-bats between first base and designated hitter, so it's difficult to see a current fit for Lowe in the lineup. However, he will give the club some quality depth on a no-risk contract.

