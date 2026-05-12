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Nathaniel Lowe News: Sitting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

It's the second straight game on the bench versus a right-handed starter for Lowe, who has an .876 OPS through 29 games but has scuffled a bit of late with just four hits and nine strikeouts in his past 22 at-bats. Eugenio Suarez (oblique) isn't expected to come off the injured list in the near future, so Lowe should still get plenty of playing time going forward despite the consecutive absences.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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