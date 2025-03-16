Nathaniel Lowe News: Slow going in spring ball

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's spring game against the Rays and is hitting .200 through 13 Grapefruit League contests.

The first baseman hasn't been a strong spring performer throughout his career with a .227 average, so the poor numbers don't necessarily mean much. After being acquired from the Rangers in December, Lowe will bring some stability to first base in Washington after posting a .265/.361/.401 slash line with 16 homers and 69 RBI last year.