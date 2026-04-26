Nathaniel Lowe News: Smacks another homer Sunday
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Reds' 8-3 loss to the Tigers on Sunday.
Lowe put the Reds on the board in the second inning with a solo long shot of Keider Montero. Lowe is up to four home runs on the season, all of which have come over his last three outings. He is slashing .256/.333/.605 with 10 RBI and six runs scored across 48 plate appearances this season.
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