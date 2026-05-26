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Nathaniel Lowe News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

The Mets are sending a lefty (David Peterson) to the bump for the second game of the series, so the left-handed-hitting Lowe will retreat to the bench. Spencer Steer will cover first base in place of Lowe, who went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run in the Reds' 8-2 win Monday in the series opener.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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