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Nathaniel Lowe News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Lowe will hit the bench for the series finale after going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts as the Reds' designated hitter during the first two games against Houston. Sal Stewart will get a day off from playing the field but will stay in the lineup Sunday as Lowe's replacement at DH.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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