Nathaniel Lowe News: Taking seat Sunday
Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Lowe will hit the bench for the series finale after going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts as the Reds' designated hitter during the first two games against Houston. Sal Stewart will get a day off from playing the field but will stay in the lineup Sunday as Lowe's replacement at DH.
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