Single-A Fayetteville placed Ochoa on the injured list after he was in a minor car accident, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

It's not clear what Ochoa's exact injury is, but it sounds like it will be a short-term absence. Ochoa, a 19-year-old outfielder, hit .222 with 10 home runs, 17 steals and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 103 games at Single-A last year.