Nelson Rada News: Moved to minors

The Angels reassigned Rada to minor-league camp Saturday.

Rada was a longshot to make the Angels' Opening Day roster, and the 20-year-old will start the 2026 season in the minors. He ended the 2025 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he slashed .323/.433/.416 with 20 steals (on 26 attempts), one home run and 17 RBI in 201 plate appearances. Rada lacks power, but his ability to make contact and his prowess on as a baserunner could net him some major-league opportunities in 2026.