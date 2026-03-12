Nelson Velazquez headshot

Nelson Velazquez News: Continues push for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Velazquez clubbed a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Velazquez took Sean Manaea deep to the opposite field in the bottom of the first inning for his third home run of the spring. The three long balls tie him for the team lead, and he also boasts a 5:2 BB:K. The lack of a 40-man roster spot works against him, but Velazquez is making a real push for starts in left field for the Cardinals early in the season while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is sidelined.

Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nelson Velazquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nelson Velazquez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
35 days ago
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
Collette Calls: Values in the Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
February 5, 2025
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 26, 2024
Lineup Lowdown: American League
MLB
Lineup Lowdown: American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
June 26, 2024