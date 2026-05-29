Nelson Velazquez headshot

Nelson Velazquez News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 12:08pm

The Cardinals selected Velazquez's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Velazquez nearly won an Opening Day roster spot with a big spring but then got off to a slow start at Memphis. However, the 27-year-old earned a promotion after slashing .308/.418/.600 with five home runs for Memphis in May. The right-handed-hitting Velazquez is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga on Friday.

Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nelson Velazquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nelson Velazquez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
113 days ago
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
Collette Calls: Values in the Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
February 5, 2025
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 26, 2024
Lineup Lowdown: American League
MLB
Lineup Lowdown: American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
June 26, 2024