Nelson Velazquez News: Contract selected
The Cardinals selected Velazquez's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Velazquez nearly won an Opening Day roster spot with a big spring but then got off to a slow start at Memphis. However, the 27-year-old earned a promotion after slashing .308/.418/.600 with five home runs for Memphis in May. The right-handed-hitting Velazquez is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga on Friday.
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