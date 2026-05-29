Nelson Velazquez News: Contract selected

The Cardinals selected Velazquez's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Velazquez nearly won an Opening Day roster spot with a big spring but then got off to a slow start at Memphis. However, the 27-year-old earned a promotion after slashing .308/.418/.600 with five home runs for Memphis in May. The right-handed-hitting Velazquez is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga on Friday.