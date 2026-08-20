Nelson Velazquez News: Designated for assignment

The Astros designated Velazquez for assignment Thursday.

Velazquez will end up as the necessary roster casualty needed to make room for Raynel Delgado, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday. Velazquez went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly during his 10-day stint with the Astros but owns a .764 OPS across 163 plate appearances in the minors this season.