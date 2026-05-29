Nelson Velazquez News: Homers in season debut
Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Cubs. He was also hit by a pitch.
Velazquez hit cleanup in his 2026 debut and launched a three-run blast off Shota Imanaga in his first at-bat. The 27-year-old slashed .232/.344/.420 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and four steals across 163 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis, but he'd been swinging a hot bat prior to his promotion and appears to have the confidence of manager Oliver Marmol against left-handed pitching.
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