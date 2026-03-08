Nelson Velazquez News: In mix for reps in left field
Velazquez is among the competitors for playing time in left field for the Cardinals while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is sidelined, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar is expected to get a late start to the season as he continues his recovery from surgery on both heels. In camp as a non-roster invitee, Velazquez entered play Sunday having gone 5-for-17 with one home run, one double and a 2:1 BB:K over his first six Grapefruit League contests. The Cardinals' lineup leans lefty-heavy, which helps the right-handed-hitting Velazquez's case, but working against him is that he's the only one in the mix that's not already on the 40-man roster. Nathan Church, Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese are also competing for reps in left field.
