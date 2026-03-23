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Nelson Velazquez News: Reassigned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Cardinals reassigned Velazquez to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

A non-roster invitee this spring, Velazquez put himself in position for a major-league roster spot by hitting .357/.449/.667 with four home runs and a 7:4 BB:K during Grapefruit League play. However, the Cardinals ultimately decided to send the 27-year-old to Memphis to start the season. Velazquez could still get a look with the big club if he gets off to a hot start in the minors, though that could depend on how quickly Lars Nootbaar (heels) makes it back.

Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals
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