Nestor Cortes Injury: Placed on IL at Single-A
Cortes was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Clearwater on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Cortes has yet to pitch in a game since signing with the Phillies on a major-league contract last Wednesday, and he'll now have to wait a bit longer to make his organizational debut. It's unknown whether his latest trip to the injured list is related to the biceps injury that required him to undergo surgery in October.
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