Nestor Cortes Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

The Brewers transferred Cortes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction frees a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Craig Yoho. Cortes now will not be eligible to return until June. He was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow earlier this month to combat a flexor strain and has not yet been cleared to resume throwing, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.