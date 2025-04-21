Nestor Cortes Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The Brewers transferred Cortes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.
The transaction frees a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Craig Yoho. Cortes now will not be eligible to return until June. He was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow earlier this month to combat a flexor strain and has not yet been cleared to resume throwing, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
