Nestor Cortes headshot

Nestor Cortes Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 4:48pm

The Brewers transferred Cortes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction frees a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Craig Yoho. Cortes now will not be eligible to return until June. He was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow earlier this month to combat a flexor strain and has not yet been cleared to resume throwing, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Nestor Cortes
Milwaukee Brewers
