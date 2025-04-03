Nestor German News: Assigned to Double-A

German will begin the season with Double-A Chesapeake, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

This is a strong vote of confidence for German, as he only logged 25.1 innings at High-A last season after beginning the year at Single-A. The 23-year-old righty impressed this spring and was dominant in the lower levels last year, logging a 1.59 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 90:17 K:BB in 73.2 innings. German has a full four-pitch mix with several above-average offerings to go with above-average command.