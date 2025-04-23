Fantasy Baseball
Nick Ahmed

Nick Ahmed News: Selected to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

The Rangers selected Ahmed's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Corey Seager (hamstring) headed to the injured list, Texas will call upon Ahmed to fill the opening on their roster. The 35-year-old hasn't played in a game since re-signing with the Rangers on a minor-league deal last week, but he's been working out at the team's complex in Arizona and figures to serve as the primary shortstop until Seager is healthy. Walter Pennington was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Nick Ahmed
Texas Rangers

