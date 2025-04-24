Nick Ahmed News: Starts Wednesday

Ahmed started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

Ahmed had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day and was in the starting lineup against a left-hander. He was summoned from the minors after the Rangers placed Corey Seager (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Josh Smith, who pinch hit for Ahmed and finished Wednesday's game at shortstop, will share the position while Seager rehabs. Expect Ahmed to start against southpaws and Smith against righties.