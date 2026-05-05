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Nick Allen Injury: In midst of rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Allen (back) went 2-for-7 with a double, two walks, three runs and two RBI while playing in a pair of rehab games with Double-A Corpus Christi over the weekend.

Houston placed Allen on the 10-day injured list April 20 after he experiencing mid-back spasms, but he should be ready to rejoin the big club by the middle of May. He's expected to continue his rehab assignment through the end of the week, though it's unclear whether he'll stick around with Corpus Christi or move to a different affiliate.

Nick Allen
Houston Astros
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