Nick Allen Injury: Late scratch
Allen did not start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen was originally slated to start the game at shortstop while hitting ninth. The Astros never announced a change to the lineup, but Carlos Correa took the field at shortstop with Shay Whitcomb manning the hot corner. It's unclear if Allen suffered an injury or if the team just made a change to its lineup.
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