Nick Allen Injury: Scratched due to back issue
Allen was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to back spasms, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen was originally in Saturday's lineup but ultimately was unable to take the field. Original reports suggested he was available for Saturday's game, though it appears that likely wasn't the case. The severity of the issue is not clear.
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