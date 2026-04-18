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Nick Allen Injury: Scratched due to back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Allen was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to back spasms, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Allen was originally in Saturday's lineup but ultimately was unable to take the field. Original reports suggested he was available for Saturday's game, though it appears that likely wasn't the case. The severity of the issue is not clear.

Nick Allen
Houston Astros
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