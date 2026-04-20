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Nick Allen Injury: Shut down with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Astros placed Allen (back) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Allen had been scheduled to start at shortstop in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals before being scratched from the lineup shortly before first pitch when he developed back spasms. The 27-year-old apparently didn't show meaningful improvement after resting up over the last couple of days, so Houston will keep him on the shelf for at least its entire seven-game week to give him extra time off to recover. The Astros called up Braden Shewmake from Triple-A Sugar Land to replace Allen as a utility infielder.

Nick Allen
Houston Astros
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