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Nick Allen News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Allen did not suffer an injury and is available off the bench for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Allen was originally in the lineup for Saturday's game, starting at shortstop while hitting ninth. However, he did not take the field with the starters, with Shay Whitcomb taking Allen's spot. The move appears to be discretionary, as the team has advised that Allen did not suffer an injury.

Nick Allen
Houston Astros
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