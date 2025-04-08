Nick Allen News: Credits better eyesight for start
Allen is wearing goggles this season to correct an astigmatism which he said was a particular issue for him during night games, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old came into the season with a career .209/.254/.283 slash line in the majors, but he's gone a surprising 5-for-18 (.278) to begin his Atlanta tenure. Allen's defense might be enough on its own for him to supplant Orlando Arcia on a permanent basis as the team's starting shortstop, but if he can supply more consistent offense it would make his case that much stronger.
