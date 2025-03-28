Nick Allen News: Draws start Friday

Allen is starting at shortstop and batting eighth against the Padres on Friday.

Allen didn't see the field on Opening Day, but he'll get his first start of the 2025 season Friday while Orlando Arcia retreats to the dugout. Allen appeared in 41 regular-season games for the Athletics in 2024 and slashed .175/.216/.247 with one home run and four RBI across 105 plate appearances before being traded to Atlanta in November.