Nick Allen News: Getting afternoon off

Allen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Allen had started each of Atlanta's last four games and appears to have overtaken Orlando Arcia as the team's primary shortstop, though the latter will get the start Wednesday in a day game after a night game. Over 38 plate appearances on the season, Allen is hitting .306 and has stolen four bases in five attempts, though a .407 BABIP has helped prop up his batting average.