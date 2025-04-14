Nick Allen News: Getting third consecutive start

Allen will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

The playing time at shortstop has tilted in favor of Allen lately, with the 26-year-old picking up his fourth start in five games after going 4-for-10 with a double, two runs and a stolen base over his prior three starts. The owner of a .213/.258/.287 slash line over parts of four seasons in the majors, Allen has provided most of his value on the defensive end during his career, but his improved production at the dish to begin his time in Atlanta looks to have at least temporarily vaulted him ahead of Orlando Arcia on the depth chart.