Nick Allen News: Heads to bench after four starts

Allen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

He'll retreat to the bench after going 4-for-14 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run while starting at shortstop in each of the past four games. Allen had been expected to fill a utility role for Atlanta, but he appears to be getting a legitimate look as the everyday shortstop while Orlando Arcia has produced a .154/.154/.154 slash line through four games. Arcia is back in the lineup Sunday, but another poor performance at the dish could result in him returning to the bench for Tuesday's series opener versus the Phillies.