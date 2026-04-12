Nick Allen News: Making rare start
Allen will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
With Jeremy Pena sitting out Sunday after exiting Saturday's 8-7 loss due to right knee tightness, Allen will enter the starting nine for just the second time all season. Allen is regarded as a slick fielder in the middle infield, but he's a career .214/.266/.272 hitter over 391 big-league games and won't carry much fantasy appeal if Pena winds up landing on the injured list.
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