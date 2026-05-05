Nick Allen News: Reinstated, starting Tuesday
The Astros reinstated Allen (back) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.
It was thought Allen may not return until later in May, but he's set to start at third base and is batting ninth versus the Dodgers on Tuesday. The Infielder was shut down April 20 due to back spasms that had kept him out of the lineup in the few days prior. As part of a series of roster moves Tuesday, the Astros placed Yainer Diaz on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.
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