Nick Allen headshot

Nick Allen News: Reinstated, starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 2:47pm

The Astros reinstated Allen (back) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

It was thought Allen may not return until later in May, but he's set to start at third base and is batting ninth versus the Dodgers on Tuesday. The Infielder was shut down April 20 due to back spasms that had kept him out of the lineup in the few days prior. As part of a series of roster moves Tuesday, the Astros placed Yainer Diaz on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Nick Allen
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Allen See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
26 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
89 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
147 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
245 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
248 days ago