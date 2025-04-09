Nick Allen News: Remains on bench Wednesday

Allen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Allen will hit the bench for the second game in a row after he ended a recent four-game run as Atlanta's starting shortstop on a down note by striking out in all three of his plate appearances in a 4-0 loss to the Marlins last Saturday. Orlando Arcia, meanwhile, went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in his return to the lineup in Tuesday's 7-5 win and will be in the starting nine again Wednesday. Arcia's longer track record at the big-league level looks like it might be enough to keep him ahead of Allen on the depth chart for now, despite a poor start to the season.