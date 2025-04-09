Fantasy Baseball
Nick Allen News: Remains on bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Allen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Allen will hit the bench for the second game in a row after he ended a recent four-game run as Atlanta's starting shortstop on a down note by striking out in all three of his plate appearances in a 4-0 loss to the Marlins last Saturday. Orlando Arcia, meanwhile, went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in his return to the lineup in Tuesday's 7-5 win and will be in the starting nine again Wednesday. Arcia's longer track record at the big-league level looks like it might be enough to keep him ahead of Allen on the depth chart for now, despite a poor start to the season.

