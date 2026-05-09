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Nick Allen News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Allen isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game againts the Reds, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Allen will take a seat on the bench Saturday after going 2-for-9 with a run scored during his first three games back from the injured list. Braden Shewmake will start at shortstop and bat eighth while Allen rests.

Nick Allen
Houston Astros
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