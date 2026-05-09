Nick Allen News: Sitting Saturday
Allen isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game againts the Reds, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen will take a seat on the bench Saturday after going 2-for-9 with a run scored during his first three games back from the injured list. Braden Shewmake will start at shortstop and bat eighth while Allen rests.
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