Nick Allen News: Smacks first homer of 2026
Allen went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored during the Astros' 8-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Allen blasted his first deep ball of the season in the third inning, when he took Shota Imanaga deep to left field. Allen came home to score again in the fifth before giving the Astros an insurance run in the ninth after his single to right field brought Cam Smith home. Allen has mostly operated in a utility role this season, but he should see some more spot starts in the infield for as long as Jose Altuve (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
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