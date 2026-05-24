Nick Anderson News: Calls end to career
Anderson submitted his paperwork for retirement from professional baseball Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson has spent the entire 2026 season in the Athletics' minor-league system with Triple-A Las Vegas, logging a 2.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings. He made his major-league debut in 2019 with the Marlins and was named to the All-MLB First-Team in 2020 as a member of the Rays. Anderson tossed 173 innings across his major-league career and will finish with a 3.43 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to go with 10 saves and 39 holds.
Nick Anderson
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