Nick Anderson News: Reassigned to minors camp
The Cardinals reassigned Anderson to minor-league camp Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Anderson struggled this spring in his bid to win an Opening Day bullpen spot, allowing eight runs over 5.1 innings. He has an upward mobility clause in his contract, allowing other teams the opportunity to add him to its 40-man roster. If that doesn't happen, Anderson will report to Triple-A Memphis.
