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Nick Anderson News: Retiring from MLB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Anderson retired from Major League Baseball on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson has spent the entire 2026 season in the Athletics' minor-league system with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he's logged a 2.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings. He made his major-league debut in 2019 with the Marlins and was named to the All-MLB First-Team in 2020 as a member of the Rays. Anderson tossed 173 innings across his major-league career and will finish with a 3.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10 saves, 39 holds and a 212:49 K:BB.

Nick Anderson
 Free Agent
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