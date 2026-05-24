Nick Anderson News: Retiring from MLB
Anderson retired from Major League Baseball on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson has spent the entire 2026 season in the Athletics' minor-league system with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he's logged a 2.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings. He made his major-league debut in 2019 with the Marlins and was named to the All-MLB First-Team in 2020 as a member of the Rays. Anderson tossed 173 innings across his major-league career and will finish with a 3.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10 saves, 39 holds and a 212:49 K:BB.
Nick Anderson
Free Agent
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