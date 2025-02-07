Nick Anderson News: Signs with St. Louis as NRI

The Cardinals signed Anderson to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Anderson, 34, made 37 appearances for the Royals last season, putting up a 4.04 ERA and 29:15 K:BB over 35.2 frames. The righty reliever hasn't shown the same velocity or swing-and-miss the last couple years that he did earlier in his career, but Anderson should have a decent chance to make St. Louis' Opening Day roster if he can stay healthy.