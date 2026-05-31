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Nick Burdi News: Brings end to playing career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Burdi retired from professional baseball May 5.

Burdi signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in November and had appeared in five games with Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season before landing on the 7-day injured list April 14. The 33-year-old right-hander has a lengthy injury history, and rather than going through yet another rehab process, he opted to bring an end to his career. Burdi saw action in parts of six seasons in the big leagues from 2018 through 2025, accruing a 5.34 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 30.1 innings over 35 relief appearances across stops with the Pirates, Cubs, Yankees and Red Sox.

Nick Burdi
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