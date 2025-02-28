Nick Burdi News: Inks minors deal with Boston

Burdi signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Burdi missed roughly three months last season due to hip inflammation, adding to his lengthy injury history. When he was healthy, he made 12 regular-season appearances for the Yankees, allowing two earned runs and striking out 12 batters over 9.2 innings. He's starting off his tenure with the Red Sox in minor-league camp, so he doesn't seem to have a shot at cracking their Opening Day bullpen, but he could work his way back to the majors if his health allows it.