Nick Castellanos News: Adjusting to first base

Castellanos has made seven appearances (including six starts) at first base this spring and has made only one error in 41 chances, Perla Paredes of MLB.com reports.

Castellanos has never played first base during a regular-season MLB game, but San Diego is asking the veteran outfielder to learn the position in order to increase the team's positional flexibility. The 34-year-old has embraced the opportunity, saying, "Learning a new position is always fun," and adding, "I'm approaching it with a lot of enthusiasm and joy." Castellanos isn't expected to have an everyday spot in the Padres' lineup, but if his learning of first base goes well, he could see a decent amount of playing time, especially against left-handed pitchers. In terms of hitting, Castellanos has done fine in exhibition play, slashing .235/.350/.382 with one home run, two doubles, six runs, six RBI and a 5:5 BB:K.