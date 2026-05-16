Nick Castellanos News: Clubs three-run homer

Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Saturday in a 7-4 win against Seattle.

Castellanos pushed San Diego's lead to 5-0 with a three run-blast to center field in the fourth inning. It was his second homer in his past five games after he went deep just once across his first 23 contests of the campaign. Castellanos has largely struggled to make an impact in his first season with the Padres, as he's slashing just .205/.237/.364 with three long balls through 29 games, though he does have 18 RBI.